Hoskins went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Guardians.

The first baseman launched a two-run homer during the seventh inning and also delivered three runs on singles in the sixth and nine frames to match Cleveland's run production by himself. Hoskins went 0-for-3 to snap a modest seven-game hit streak Tuesday, but he's gone 14-for-45 (.311 average) with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and five runs through 13 contests in May, which has boosted his OPS for the season to .858.