Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Hoskins' seventh-inning blast off Zach Wheeler was the Brewers only run of the night. The 31-year-old still managed to be productive, however, notching his second stolen base of the season in a strong all-around performance. Since being activated off the 15-day injured list on May 31, Hoskins has started three of four games for the Brewers, batting 4-for-10 with one home run and one steal.