The Brewers announced Tuesday that the goal is for Hoskins (thumb) to begin rehab assignment in late August, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman landed on the shelf in early July due to a Grade 2 thumb sprain, and his initial return timeline was about 6-8 weeks. Hoskins now appears to be trending toward the back end of that timeline, but he could still be activated before the end of August, depending on how long of a rehab stint he requires.