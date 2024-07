Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Hoskins opened July in an 0-for-13 skid before the grand slam in his second at-bat Friday. The blast gave the Brewers a 5-2 lead, but they mustered just one hit after that. Hoskins is slashing .218/.311/.402 with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 27 runs scored and two stolen bases over 270 plate appearances this season.