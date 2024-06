Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 6-3 win against Texas on Monday.

The Brewers were down 3-1 in the sixth inning when Hoskins turned the game around with his grand slam to left field. The big blast snapped a 15-game homerless drought for the slugger, during which he batted just .170 with 22 strikeouts over 53 at-bats. Hoskins' .739 OPS on the season is on pace for a career-worst mark, though he ranks second on Milwaukee with 11 home runs.