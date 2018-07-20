Shaffer signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Jim Goulart of Brewerfan.net reports.

Shaffer was released by the Indians in early July after posting a .164/.216/.310 slash line in 32 games with Triple-A Columbus this season. The 27-year-old will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs to bolster the team's outfield depth, with Keon Broxton and Brett Phillips still currently with the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories