The Brewers designated Scahill for assignment Sunday.

The Brewers will ship Scahill out to make room in the bullpen for Wily Peralta (calf), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Since rejoining the big-league squad in late June, Scahill made five appearances with the Brewers, compiling a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. Assuming Scahill clears waivers, it's expected that he'll stick in the organization and report to Triple-A Colorado Springs.