Brewers' Rob Scahill: Gets DFA'd by Milwaukee
The Brewers designated Scahill for assignment Sunday.
The Brewers will ship Scahill out to make room in the bullpen for Wily Peralta (calf), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Since rejoining the big-league squad in late June, Scahill made five appearances with the Brewers, compiling a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. Assuming Scahill clears waivers, it's expected that he'll stick in the organization and report to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
