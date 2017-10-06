Brewers' Rob Scahill: Heads to free agency
Scahill elected free agency Friday.
Scahill will become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2017 season, and will look to find a new home after spending the last year and a half with Milwaukee. During this past campaign, the reliever tossed 22.1 innings of work at the major-league level, and posted a 4.43 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 10:10 K:BB in the process.
