Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Aiming to return in late July
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zastryzny (ribs) hopes to resume throwing Wednesday and return to the Brewers' active roster in late July, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Zastryzny has been out for all of July with a ribs stress reaction. He will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated.
