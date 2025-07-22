Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Heads to Nashville for rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers sent Zastryzny (ribs) to Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Zastryzny has been out on the injured list for the entirety of July due to a ribs stress reaction. With his rehab assignment about underway, he may return to the active roster by the end of the month.
