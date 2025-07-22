default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Brewers sent Zastryzny (ribs) to Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Zastryzny has been out on the injured list for the entirety of July due to a ribs stress reaction. With his rehab assignment about underway, he may return to the active roster by the end of the month.

More News