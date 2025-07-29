default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zastryzny (ribs) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and hopes to resume his rehab assignment this weekend, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Zastryzny had to be pulled off his rehab assignment Monday, but evidently the setback was deemed minor. The left-hander could be ready to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen by early August if all goes well.

More News