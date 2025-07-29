Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Hopes to resume rehab soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zastryzny (ribs) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and hopes to resume his rehab assignment this weekend, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Zastryzny had to be pulled off his rehab assignment Monday, but evidently the setback was deemed minor. The left-hander could be ready to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen by early August if all goes well.
More News
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Pulled off rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Heads to Nashville for rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Aiming to return in late July•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Placed on 15-day injured list•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: No longer opening•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Working as opener Saturday•