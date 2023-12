Milwaukee signed Zastryzny to a minor-league contract Tuesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny posted a rough 4.79 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB over 20.2 big-league innings with the Pirates in 2023 and also had an underwhelming 4.41 ERA in 15 appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis. The 31-year-old left-hander will operate as organizational relief depth for the Brewers in 2024.