Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Moved to 60-day IL

The Brewers transferred Zastryzny (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Milwaukee needed to free up a spot on its 40-man roster following the acquisitions of Lance McCullers (shoulder) and Colton Gordon from the Astros. The transaction does not alter Zastryzny's timeline, as he's been out all season with shoulder and intercostal injuries. Zastryzny has made three appearances after resuming his rehab assignment earlier this month, but it's unclear when or if he will return to the Brewers' active roster.