Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Poised for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zastryzny (shoulder/ribs) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Zastryzny began the season on the injured list with a shoulder strain before being pulled off a rehab assignment when he suffered an intercostal strain. The lefty reliever has hardly pitched the last two months, so he'll likely need at least a few rehab outings before being considered for activation.
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