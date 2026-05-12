Zastryzny (shoulder/ribs) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny began the season on the injured list with a shoulder strain before being pulled off a rehab assignment when he suffered an intercostal strain. The lefty reliever has hardly pitched the last two months, so he'll likely need at least a few rehab outings before being considered for activation.