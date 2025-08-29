Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers activated Zastryzny (ribs) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Zastryzny has been out since late June with a stress reaction in his ribs but is ready to go after overcoming a previous setback. He'll give manager Pat Murphy another left-handed option in the bulllpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Resuming rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Hopes to resume rehab soon•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Pulled off rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Heads to Nashville for rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Aiming to return in late July•
-
Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Placed on 15-day injured list•