Milwaukee acquired Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, left-hander Taylor Rogers and right-hander Dinelson Lamet on Monday in exchange for Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Brewers have such a good track record of targeting and developing young pitching that this move alone should slightly boost Gasser's value in dynasty leagues. He's a deceptive southpaw whose low arm angle allows all of his pitches to play up. Gasser throws a low-90s fastball, an above-average slider and a solid changeup. The 23-year-old logged a 4.18 ERA, 3.27 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts and 28 walks in 90.1 innings across 18 starts at High-A.