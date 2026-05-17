Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that there is a "good chance" that Gasser is recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are short-handed in the rotation as both Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Quinn Priester (shoulder) are on the 15-day injured list, and Jacob Misiorowski was pulled from Wednesday's start against the Padres due to quad cramping. Gasser has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He made two starts last season for Milwaukee, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 frames.