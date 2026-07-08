Brewers' Robert Gasser: Longest outing of career in win

Gasser (2-3) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out four.

A two-run homer by Nelson Velazquez in the sixth inning was the only blemish on Gasser's line, as the southpaw tossed 66 of 94 pitches for strikes while lasting more than seven frames for the first time in his big-league career. He was up as the 27th man for the twin bill, and with Logan Henderson (back) expected to come off the IL to make his season debut Thursday, Gasser is likely headed back to Triple-A Nashville despite this impressive performance. Over eight starts in the majors this year, Gasser has a 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB in 43.1 innings.