Brewers' Robert Gasser: Moving to bullpen temporarily

Gasser will be available in relief for the Brewers for their upcoming weekend series versus the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in six starts with Milwaukee this season, but he pitched well in his most recent two outings, covering a combined 11.2 innings and striking out 13 batters while yielding just two earned runs on six hits and three walks. However, with the Brewers getting Brandon Woodruff back from the injured list Monday to fill out their rotation, Gasser will have to settle for a relief role for the time being. The young left-hander shouldn't have to wait long for his next starting opportunity, however; after Thursday's off day, the Brewers will close out their pre-All-Star break schedule with 18 games in 17 days. Milwaukee will likely expand to a six-man rotation at some point during that stretch, and Gasser is expected to be the top choice to fill the open spot.