Gasser (elbow) has been sent to Triple-A Nashville to continue his rehab assignment, the Brewers announced Friday.

Gasser has made four rehab appearances over the last few weeks, allowing two runs in six innings. He'll continue his assignment at Triple-A, seemingly the last step of his long recovery from Tommy John surgery. Gasser should be reinstated sometime in August, but it's unclear where he'll fit in Milwaukee's talented and deep pitching pool.