The Brewers transferred Gasser (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser will be out for the rest of the season and most of the 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery Monday, so his move to the 60-day IL is hardly a surprise. He'll give up his 40-man roster spot for Joel Kuhnel, who was selected from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.