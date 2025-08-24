Brewers' Robert Gasser: Shines in latest rehab start
Gasser (elbow) struck out two batters while scattering one hit and two walks over four scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville.
The Brewers have been having Gasser build up slowly as he works his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, and the 26-year-old lefty is seemingly approaching the finish line in his recovery process. He kicked off a rehab assignment July 19 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, making one start for the affiliate before moving up to High-A Wisconsin for his next three outings. The Brewers then advanced him to Nashville on Aug. 8, and over his three starts for the Triple-A affiliate, he's turned in a 1.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in nine innings. With Gasser's 30-day rehab window coming to an end, the Brewers could choose to activate him from the 60-day injured list and have him start or serve as a bulk reliever in Sunday's game against the Giants in an effort to build in an extra day of rest for the team's other rotation members.