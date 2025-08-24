Gasser (elbow) struck out two batters while scattering one hit and two walks over four scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville.

The Brewers have been having Gasser build up slowly as he works his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, and the 26-year-old lefty is seemingly approaching the finish line in his recovery process. He kicked off a rehab assignment July 19 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, making one start for the affiliate before moving up to High-A Wisconsin for his next three outings. The Brewers then advanced him to Nashville on Aug. 8, and over his three starts for the Triple-A affiliate, he's turned in a 1.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in nine innings. With Gasser's 30-day rehab window coming to an end, the Brewers could choose to activate him from the 60-day injured list and have him start or serve as a bulk reliever in Sunday's game against the Giants in an effort to build in an extra day of rest for the team's other rotation members.