default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gasser is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cardinals Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser will make his first big-league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The 26-year-old hasn't thrown more than 3.1 innings in an appearance during September, so it's unlikely he handles a typical starter's workload. Gasser made five big-league starts in 2024 and posted a 2.57 ERA and a 16:1 K:BB across 28 innings.

More News