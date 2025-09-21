Gasser is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cardinals Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser will make his first big-league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The 26-year-old hasn't thrown more than 3.1 innings in an appearance during September, so it's unlikely he handles a typical starter's workload. Gasser made five big-league starts in 2024 and posted a 2.57 ERA and a 16:1 K:BB across 28 innings.