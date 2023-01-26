Stock signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Stock spent the 2022 season with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization and pitched to an overall 3.60 ERA with 138 strikeouts (and 83 walks) in 29 starts covering 165 innings. Control problems plagued him throughout his time in MLB-affiliated ball, and it seems that those issues haven't been fully ironed out yet. The hard-throwing 33-year-old will probably be viewed as organizational bullpen depth by Milwaukee, though he did at least prove in the KBO that he can handle a starter's workload.