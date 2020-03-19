Brewers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sent to San Antonio
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.
Rodriguez was competing for a utility role in camp but never seemed like a favorite to win one, as he owns a poor .221/.254/.396 slash line in 500 career appearances at the big-league level. He could still push for a bench spot later this season.
