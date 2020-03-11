Brewers' Ronny Rodriguez: Still in mix for utility spot
Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.
Rodriguez remains in the mix for a utility spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and the multi-hit game came at the right time, as he had not recorded even one hit in a game since Feb. 24. There are a number of players competing with Rodriguez for spots, so a strong finish to the exhibition season would go a long one in securing one.
