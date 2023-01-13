Tellez and the Brewers agreed on a one-year, $4.95 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Tellez and the organization will avoid the arbitration process after coming to an agreement Friday. The first baseman struggled to hit for average in 2022, batting a career-low .219 from the plate, but he did produce a career-high 35 homers, 89 RBI, 67 runs and two stolen bases last season. The 27-year-old will likely have an everyday role with Milwaukee in 2023, whether it's at the cold corner or at designated hitter.