Tellez will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Reds.

Tellez sat out against a pair of right-handed starting pitchers (Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo) to begin the series, but he'll be back in the lineup Sunday with another righty (Sonny Gray) on the mound for Cincinnati. Since coming over in a trade from Toronto earlier this month, Tellez has gotten off to a 1-for-9 start to his tenure with the Brewers. Rather than Keston Hiura, Jace Peterson -- who started at first base in the past two games -- looks like Tellez's primary competition for a spot in the everyday lineup.