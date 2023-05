Tellez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Tellez accounted for the only run off Houston starter Cristian Javier with his solo homer in the second inning. The long ball was the second in as many days for the first baseman, who leads Milwaukee with 12 homers on the campaign. Tellez went deep a career-high 35 times last year and is on pace to challenge that mark this season.