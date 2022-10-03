site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Benched versus lefty
Tellez isn't starting Monday against Arizona.
Tellez's .649 OPS against left-handed pitching means he will begin Monday's matchup against Tommy Henry in the dugout. Keston Hiura will instead cover first base and bat seventh.
