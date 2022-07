Tellez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Tellez staked the Brewers to an early 2-0 lead when he took Kyle Hendricks deep in the first inning, but the Milwaukee offense went cold for the next seven frames before putting a run on the board in the bottom of the ninth. The home run was Tellez's 17th of the season and was his 10th consecutive hit that went for extra bases, tying a franchise record previously set by Ryan Thompson in 2002.