Tellez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over Washington.

Tellez broke a scoreless tie with his two-run shot off of Erick Fedde in the sixth inning. He later doubled and scored another run in the eighth. The lefty slugger is now slashing .244/.313/.527 with nine home runs and 32 RBI through 144 plate appearances. Since his monster eight-RBI performance on May 4, Tellez has gone 12-for-56 (.214) with two home runs over his last 14 appearances.