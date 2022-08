Tellez went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Pirates.

After Willy Adames hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning, Tellez followed immediately thereafter with a solo shot of his own. It was his 21st homer of the year and his third in five games. Since July 24, the first baseman is 8-for-26, taking his batting average from .227 to .236 in the process. Tellez has five runs and nine RBI during that span, along with six strikeouts.