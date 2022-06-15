site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-rowdy-tellez-not-in-wednesdays-lineup-832196 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Tellez will get a rare day off after he went 1-for-13 with an RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Keston Hiura is starting at first base and batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read