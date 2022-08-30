site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-rowdy-tellez-not-part-of-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
The knee injury that forced Tellez from Monday's game does not seem serious, but he will be given at least one day to rest. Keston Hiura will cover first base for the Brewers on Tuesday night.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read