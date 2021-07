Tellez is not starting Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tellez has joined the team after being acquired from the Blue Jays on Tuesday, and he's officially been added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters with Daniel Robertson getting DFA'd. He won't start the first half of the twin bill, but he figures to be available off the bench as well as a candidate to start Game 2.