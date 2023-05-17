site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Out of lineup versus lefty
Tellez is not starting Wednesday night against the Cardinals.
Darin Ruf will cover first base and bat cleanup with young lefty Matthew Liberatore on the mound for St. Louis. William Contreras is serving as the designated hitter and batting second.
