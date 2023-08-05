Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Tellez (finger/forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 28-year-old had the stitches removed from his fractured left ring finger July 25 and has been cleared for game action after ramping up his baseball activities over the past week and a half. Tellez initially landed on the shelf in early July with forearm inflammation, but that injury no longer appears to be a concern. Depending how many games he'll require during the rehab assignment, Tellez could be back with the Brewers as early as next weekend's three-game series against the White Sox.