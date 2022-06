Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Platoon mate Keston Hiura will pick up a start at first base while the lefty-hitting Tellez takes a seat with the Reds bringing a lefty (Mike Minor) to the hill for the series finale. Tellez hasn't left the yard since May 20, but he's at least been productive at the plate over his last three starts, going 4-for-11 with a double, two walks, three runs and an RBI over that stretch.