Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Sits against southpaw
Aug 10, 2022
Tellez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Tellez has started mainly against right-handed pitchers recently, and he'll get a breather Wednesday with southpaw Jeffrey Springs on the mound for the Rays. Keston Hiura will start at first base and bat sixth.
