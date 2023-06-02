site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting against lefty
Tellez is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Darin Ruf will cover first base and bat leadoff with left-hander Brandon Williamson getting the start for Cincinnati. William Contreras is taking a DH day while Victor Caratini catches.
