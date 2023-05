Tellez is not in the starting lineup versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Tellez will get a breather as the Brewers face off with left-hander Clayton Kershaw in the series finale Wednesday. The first baseman has gone 5-for-21 with a solo homer and two RBI while striking out eight times versus southpaws this season. In his place, righty bat Luke Voit will draw the start at first base and bat seventh against Los Angeles.