Tellez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs.

The Brewers' slugger took a 3-1 fastball from Mark Leiter 444 feet in the seventh inning to bring the Brewers to 1-2 before Keston Hiura would go back-to-back to tie the game. Tellez also scored in the ninth inning on Hiura's second home run of the afternoon after reaching base via the walk. The first baseman has been effective in August with a .255/.377/.588 slash line entering Sunday's matchup. He now has 26 homers on the season, tied for fifth in the majors among first baseman.