Tellez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tellez's second home run of the season came in the eighth inning off reliever Jose Ruiz and helped give Milwaukee a six-run cushion. With a .161/.270/.387 slash line through 37 plate appearances, Tellez is off to a slow start to the 2023 season, but he doesn't appear in immediate danger of losing out on playing time while his main competition for reps at first base, Luke Voit, has struck out in half of his trips to the dish.