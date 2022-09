Tellez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, one double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Tellez tagged Reds starter Justin Dunn for two homers Sunday. He now has 30 long balls on the season, good for top five among first basemen. The big day at the plate comes as Tellez was mired in a 4-for-26 slump with just one extra-base hit (a double) and no RBI.