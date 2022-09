Tellez homered in his only at-bat against the Diamondbacks in an 8-6 extra-inning win Saturday.

Tellez didn't start the contest, but he was used as a pinch hitter with Milwaukee down by a run in the top of the ninth inning. He came through with a solo shot to center field to send the game to extra frames. Tellez is in the midst of his best MLB campaign, posting a career-high 28 homers and 76 RBI over 488 plate appearances.