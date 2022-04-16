site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Takes seat against southpaw
Tellez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Tellez started in each of the last four games, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for the Cardinals. Keston Hiura will start at first base and bat fourth.
