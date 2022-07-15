site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Takes seat Friday
Tellez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Tellez started the past eight games and will head to the bench Friday after posting a .161/.235/.258 slash line during that span. Mike Brosseau will take over at first base for Milwaukee.
