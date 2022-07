Tellez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Tellez will sit for the first time in the second half after he went 4-for-14 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI through the first three contests of the series. With southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for Colorado, Brewers manager Craig Counsell will play matchups and deploy the righty-hitting Mike Brosseau at first base in place of the lefty-hitting Tellez.