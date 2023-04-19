site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Takes seat Wednesday vs. SEA
RotoWire Staff
Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Mariners.
Tellez will get a rest to begin Wednesday's game against the Mariners against southpaw Marco Gonzales. Luke Voit will hit sixth and play first base in the series finale.
